FILE PHOTO: People are seen in front of Orange Egypt Telecommunications Co on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt November 13, 2016. Picture taken November 13, 2016. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Orange Egypt EMOB.CA is set to receive the wireless frequency it needs to deliver 4G mobile services on Thursday, the company said.

The subsidiary of French telecoms group Orange (ORAN.PA) has so far invested 8.6 billion Egyptian pounds (364.04 million pounds)to develop the service and has taken a 750 million euro loan from its parent company to cover the costs, it said in a statement.