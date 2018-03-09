Finland's Outokumpu to benefit from U.S. steel tariffs - CEO

HELSINKI (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel company Outokumpu expects a slightly positive overall impact from the U.S. steel tariffs thanks to its operations in the United States and Mexico, which is exempt from the tariffs, its chief executive said on Friday.

“For us as a company, overall, I think there will be a slightly positive outcome, assuming the (EU) Comission’s safeguards and other measures are implemented,” CEO Roeland Baan told Reuters.

“I don’t see a lot of negative happening on the Europe side, and for us that will be more than compensated by the positive (effect) within the U.S.”

Shares in the company fell alongside those of other European steelmakers and were down 2.1 percent by 1420 GMT.