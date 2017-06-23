FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#World News
June 23, 2017 / 1:17 PM / 2 months ago

Blasts in Pakistani city of Parachinar kill 15 - government official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Two blasts in the northwestern Pakistani town of Parachinar on Friday killed at least 15 people dead, a government official told Reuters, the second deadly bomb attack in the country of the day.

The blasts took place at a market within three minutes of each another, senior government official Wazir Khan Wazir said.

People were at the market buying food for iftar, the meal breaking the fast in the evening during the holy month of Ramadan.

Reporting by Haji Mujtaba in Peshawar

