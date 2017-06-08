FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
China 'concerned' about reported killing of two nationals in Pakistan - Xinhua
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
Sport
England win, secure 3-1 series victory over South Africa
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
UK recruiters blame Brexit as staff shortage worsens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 8, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 2 months ago

China 'concerned' about reported killing of two nationals in Pakistan - Xinhua

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - China is "gravely concerned" about the reported killing of two kidnapped Chinese nationals in Pakistan's southwestern Baluchistan province late last month, state news agency Xinhua said on Friday.

Islamic State killed two Chinese teachers in the province last month, the militant group's Amaq news agency said Thursday. A Baluchistan government spokesman had said officials were trying to confirm if the report was true.

"We have taken note of relevant reports and we express our grave concern. We have been trying to rescue the two kidnapped hostages over the past days," Xinhua quoted Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying as saying.

"The Chinese side is working to learn about and verify relevant information through various channels, including working with Pakistani authorities," Xinhua quoted her as saying.

Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.