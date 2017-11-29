FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunmen kill intelligence officer at Islamabad Shi'ite mosque
Sections
Featured
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
market analysis
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
uk
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
russia
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 29, 2017 / 4:40 PM / a day ago

Gunmen kill intelligence officer at Islamabad Shi'ite mosque

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) - Gunmen on motorcycles opened fire on worshippers at the entrance of a Shi‘ite Muslim mosque in Pakistan’s capital Islamabad on Wednesday, killing an intelligence officer at the scene, police said.

Police and rangers stand guard after a shooting at a Shiite mosque in Islamabad, Pakistan November 29, 2017. REUTERS/Caren Firouz

Three or four attackers on two bikes shot at members of the minority Shi‘ite community who were leaving evening prayers in a residential neighbourhood, police official Ghulam Qasim said.

A member of Pakistan’s domestic Intelligence Bureau among the worshippers got hit several times and died later in hospital, Qasim said.

“We’re not sure yet whether it is a sectarian incident,” Qasim added. “The man who died got five or six bullets. That seems to make him a target.”

No group immediately claimed responsibility. Attacks are rare in the capital, but Al-Qaeda and Islamic State-affiliated Sunni Muslim sectarian groups are active in the country.

Four other people were being treated for bullet wounds, police said.

Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.