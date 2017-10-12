Palestinian rivals Hamas, Fatah agree on Rafah crossing point - source

GAZA (Reuters) - Palestinian rivals Fatah and Hamas agreed to hand over the Rafah border crossing in Gaza to a unity government to be operated by the presidential guard of President Mahmoud Abbas, under a reconciliation deal, a source familiar with the accord said.

Abbas’ Fatah movement, which lost control of Gaza to Hamas in fighting in 2007, says Rafah should be run by presidential guards with supervision from the European Union border agency, known as EUBAM, instead of the current Hamas-linked employees.