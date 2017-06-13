FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China says Taiwan should make 'wise choice' on one China principle
June 13, 2017 / 5:20 AM / 2 months ago

China says Taiwan should make 'wise choice' on one China principle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's Taiwan Affairs Office said on Tuesday that Taiwan should make a "wise choice" on recognising the one China principle, after Panama dropped ties with the self-ruled island in favour of formal relations with Beijing.

The Taiwan Affairs Office posted the statement to its website.

China distrusts Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen and her ruling party, which traditionally advocates independence for Taiwan. Soon after Tsai took power, Beijing cut official communication channels with her government to try to pressure her to concede that Taiwan is part of China.

Reporting by Michael Martina; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

