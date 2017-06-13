FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Panama breaks with Taiwan as it establishes ties with China
June 13, 2017 / 2:20 AM / 2 months ago

Panama breaks with Taiwan as it establishes ties with China

Panama President Juan Carlos Varela addresses the United Nations General Assembly in the Manhattan borough of New York, U.S. September 20, 2016.Eduardo Munoz

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PANAMA CITY (Reuters) - Panama's government said on Monday it had broken diplomatic ties with Taiwan as it established formal relations with China.

In a statement, the Panamanian government said it recognised there was "only one China in the world" and that Taiwan formed an inalienable part of Chinese territory.

"The Panamanian government is today breaking its 'diplomatic ties' with Taiwan, and pledges to end all relations or official contact with Taiwan," the statement read.

Reporting by Elida Moreno

