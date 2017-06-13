FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
Taiwan president says China's move to establish ties with Panama affects cross-strait stability
June 13, 2017 / 8:05 AM / 2 months ago

Taiwan president says China's move to establish ties with Panama affects cross-strait stability

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen said on Tuesday that China's move to establish diplomatic ties with Panama has affected the current stable situation across the Taiwan Strait.

"Taiwan's people cannot accept it," Tsai read in a brief statement during a news briefing.

Panama has established diplomatic ties with China and broken with Taiwan in a major victory for Beijing, which continues to lure away the dwindling number of countries that have formal relations with the self-ruled island.

Reporting by Faith Hung; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

