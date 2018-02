(Reuters) - An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.4 hit Papua New Guinea early on Tuesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The quake was recorded 142 km (88 miles) west southwest of the city of Mount Hagen at a depth of about 10 km, according to the USGS website. The quake hit less than 24 hours after Papua New Guinea was struck by a major quake of magnitude 7.5 in the early hours of Monday.