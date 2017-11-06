HMRC wants to look urgently at Paradise Papers

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s tax authority has asked to look at the leaked offshore investment documents dubbed ‘Paradise Papers’ to examine any allegations, a spokesman for Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian walks past the headquarters of Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in central London, Britain February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth/File Photo

“It is important to point out that holding investments offshore is not an automatic sign of wrongdoing, but HMRC (Her Majesty’s Revenue and Customs) has requested to see the papers urgently so it can look into any allegations,” he told reporters.