FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'Paradise Papers' tax practices are dying out, OECD boss Gurria says
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 6, 2017 / 11:06 AM / Updated 18 hours ago

'Paradise Papers' tax practices are dying out, OECD boss Gurria says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Tax practices detailed in the so-called Paradise Papers, a trove of leaked offshore investment documents relating to wealthy individual and institutions, are dying out, OECD boss Angel Gurria said on Monday.

The Secretary-General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Jose Angel Gurria, from Mexico, holds up a copy of the organization's Economic Survey of the UK during an OECD press conference at the Treasury in London, Britain, October 17, 2017. REUTERS/Matt Dunham/Pool

“When we’re talking about the Panama Papers, the Paradise Papers, we’re talking about a legacy that is fast disappearing,” Gurria said in a speech delivered in London at a Confederation of British Industry conference.

“This could not be repeated anymore because of the joint work that you, your governments and the OECD have done in the last few years,” he told the audience.

Reporting by William Schomberg, editing by Andy Bruce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.