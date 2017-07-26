FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Lender Paragon lending rises $750 million in third quarter
Sections
Featured
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
Northern Ireland's DUP concerned over Hammond
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 26, 2017 / 6:28 AM / 3 months ago

Lender Paragon lending rises $750 million in third quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc (PARA.L) reported a further 575.7 million pounds ($749.91 million) of new lending in the third quarter, taking the nine-month total of lending and investment to 1.4 billion pounds.

Paragon, which has been diversifying its business from its core buy-to-let mortgage market, said it continued to trade in line with expectations and re-iterated its guidance for the year.

Reporting by Dasha Afanasieva, editing by Anjuli Davies

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.