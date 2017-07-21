FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
14 days ago
Glencore to invest $21 million in Brazil's copper producer Paranapanema
#Business News
July 21, 2017 / 9:40 PM / 14 days ago

Glencore to invest $21 million in Brazil's copper producer Paranapanema

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of commodities trader Glencore is pictured in front of the company's headquarters in the Swiss town of Baar November 20, 2012.Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Glencore PlC (GLEN.L) has signed an agreement to invest up to 66 million reais (16.16 million pounds) into Brazilian copper producer Paranapanema SA, the Brazilian firm said in a securities filing.

Paranapanema (PMAM3.SA) said the cash injection will give Glencore the right to appoint one board member and that the agreement is conditioned on Paranapanema proceeding with a reorganization plan that will include refinancing its debt with creditors.

($1 = 3.1406 reais)

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis

