UK's PayPoint first-quarter revenue rises 4.2 percent aided by retail push

(Reuters) - Bill payment services provider PayPoint Plc (PAYP.L) said its quarterly revenue rose 4.2 percent, helped by its push towards retail services.

PayPoint has been focusing on growing its retail network business, which includes terminals and ATMs in the UK, Ireland and Romania, as it offers greater revenue visibility due to its annuity-type revenue stream.

Retail services revenue in the UK grew by 10.5 percent, while its Romania net revenue grew by 16.1 percent in the quarter.

The company, which counts Tesco (TSCO.L), Asda and Sainsbury (SBRY.L) among its customers, said UK parcel volumes grew by 16.6 pct for the three months ended June 30.

Organic net revenue for the three months ended June 30 rose to 28.4 million pounds, from 27.3 million pounds a year earlier.