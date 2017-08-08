FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in first-half adjusted core earnings
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
August 8, 2017 / 6:22 AM / in 2 months

Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in first-half adjusted core earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Payments processing company Paysafe Group (PAYS.L) said adjusted core earnings rose 17.3 percent, as more people used the company’s prepaid digital wallets to make payments.

The company, which offers pre-paid cashcards and online wallets that are popular among online gambling customers, said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $169.2 million for the period ended June 30.

Revenue also rose to $538.7 million for the period, compared with $486.7 million last year.

Paysafe has backed a 3 billion pound ($3.9 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone (BX.N) and CVC Capital Partners CVC.UL, the latest in a string of deals in the sector.

(This story changes currency in second and third paragraphs to dollars from pounds.)

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.