Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in first-half adjusted core earnings
August 8, 2017 / 6:22 AM / 2 months ago

Paysafe reports 17.3 percent jump in first-half adjusted core earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Payments processing company Paysafe Group (PAYS.L) said adjusted core earnings rose 17.3 percent, as more people used the company’s prepaid digital wallets to make payments.

The company, which offers pre-paid cashcards and online wallets that are popular among online gambling customers, said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) rose to $169.2 million for the period ended June 30.

Revenue also rose to $538.7 million for the period, compared with $486.7 million last year.

Paysafe has backed a 3 billion pound ($3.9 billion) takeover offer from a consortium of funds managed by Blackstone (BX.N) and CVC Capital Partners CVC.UL, the latest in a string of deals in the sector.

(This story changes currency in second and third paragraphs to dollars from pounds.)

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

