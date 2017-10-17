FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pearson agrees deal to insure third of pension scheme risk
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 17, 2017 / 7:29 AM / 5 days ago

Pearson agrees deal to insure third of pension scheme risk

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Publisher Pearson (PSON.L) said on Tuesday it had agreed a deal to insure a third of its pension scheme liabilities totalling 1.2 billion pounds with Legal & General (LGEN.L) and Aviva (AV.L).

The deal “substantially reduces” the risk that Pearson would be unable to fund future retiree benefits and was agreed at no further cost to the company, it said in a nine-month trading update.

Under the so-called ‘buy-in bulk annuity’, the insurers take on some of the risk of the pension scheme, which remains with the company.

Aviva, which is focussed on growing out its corporate pensions business, said in a separate statement the deal was the largest deal it had struck to-date.

“We’re continuing to see very strong demand for bulk annuity deals as more and more trustees look to find the right solution to manage their defined benefit pension schemes,” said Andy Briggs, Chief Executive Officer of Aviva UK Insurance.

Clive Wellsteed, partner at LCP and lead adviser to the trustees of the fund, said in a separate statement that the deal meant the industry was on track to pass 10 billion pounds worth of transactions for the fourth year running.

Reporting by Simon Jessop and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.