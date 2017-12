ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish airline Pegasus (PGSUS.IS) said on Thursday it will exercise its purchase option for 25 additional aircraft under an order placed with Airbus in July 2012 for a total of 100 new planes.

FILE PHOTO: Logo of the Turkish budget airline Pegasus is pictured on the wing of an Airbus A320-200 aircraft after it took off from Sabiha Gokcen International airport in Istanbul, Turkey March 5, 2016. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

It said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange it had reached an agreement with Airbus for the delivery of an additional five Airbus 321 neo aircraft in 2022 and 10 more Airbus A321 neo aircraft in both 2023 and 2024.