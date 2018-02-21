Reactions to the death of U.S. evangelist Billy Graham

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Billy Graham became the best known preacher in the United States during 70 years in the pulpit. Following are reactions to his death on Wednesday.

“The GREAT Billy Graham is dead. There was nobody like him! He will be missed by Christians and all religions. A very special man.”

- U.S. President Donald Trump on Twitter

“Billy Graham was America’s pastor ... I think Billy touched the hearts of not only Christians, but people of all faiths, because he was such a good man.”

- Former President George H.W. Bush in a statement

“He shaped the spiritual lives of tens of millions of people worldwide. Broad-minded, forgiving and humble in his treatment of others, he exemplified the life of Jesus Christ by constantly reaching out for opportunities to serve. He had an enormous influence on my own spiritual life, and I was pleased to count Reverend Graham among my advisers and friends.”

- Former President Jimmy Carter in a statement

“Billy Graham’s ministry for the gospel of Jesus Christ and his matchless voice changed the lives of millions. We mourn his passing but I know with absolute certainty that today he heard those words, ‘Well done good and faithful servant.’ Thank you Billy Graham. God bless you.”

- U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Twitter

“As anyone growing up in the 1950s and 1960s can tell you, it was hard not to notice and be impressed by the Reverend Billy Graham. There was no question that the Dolans were a Catholic family, firm in our faith, but in our household there was always respect and admiration for Billy Graham and the work he was doing to bring people to God.”

- Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, in a statement

“Billy Graham has always been and will always be a hero in our home. Next to my own father, Reverend Graham was the most humble and gracious man I ever knew. I am honored to call him a friend and a mentor.”

- Televangelist and “megachurch” pastor Joel Osteen on Twitter

“Deeply saddened by news of death of Billy Graham, greatest man of our time.”

- Mike Huckabee, former Republican governor of Arkansas and former presidential candidate, on Twitter