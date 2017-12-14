Wrestler turned actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson receives star on Walk of Fame

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Professional wrestler turned actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson paid tribute to his family on Wednesday as he accepted his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Actor Dwayne Johnson poses on his star after it was unveiled on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, U.S., December 13, 2017. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

The ‘Jumanji’ actor, one of the highest paid in Hollywood, struggled to get through his speech with fans chanting “Rocky”, a reference to his wrestling moniker.

Johnson, 45, recognised those who helped him in his career, including girlfriend Lauren Hashian, who is pregnant with their second child.

“You don’t have success alone. You don’t do it alone,” he said. “It takes a team so I‘m so grateful right now to recognise a few people in my life and it is just a few and they are here who without them there would be no me.”

After thanking the crowd, he recounted his favourite quote that he first discovered as a 15-year old - “It’s nice to be important but it’s more important to be nice.”

Johnson’s star, the 2,624th to be awarded, is next to the stars of World Wrestling Entertainment CEO Vince McMahon and muppet Kermit the Frog.