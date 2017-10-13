UK police investigating movie producer Weinstein - Guardian newspaper

LONDON (Reuters) - British police are investigating U.S. movie producer Harvey Weinstein for alleged sexual offences, the Guardian newspaper reported on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: 89th Academy Awards - Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals - Hollywood, California, U.S. - 26/02/17 - Harvey Weinstein. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Asked about the report, a spokesman for London’s Metropolitan Police said: “The Metropolitan Police Service was passed an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police on Wednesday, 11 October. The allegation will be assessed by officers from the Child Abuse and Sexual Offences Command.”

The spokesman said police would not identify the person involved.

The Hollywood producer has previously denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.

