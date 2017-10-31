FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Netflix ending 'House of Cards,' says 'troubled' by Spacey allegation
October 30, 2017 / 8:30 PM / in an hour

Netflix ending 'House of Cards,' says 'troubled' by Spacey allegation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Netflix Inc’s groundbreaking political drama “House of Cards” will end after its upcoming sixth season, the company said on Monday, one day after a sexual misconduct allegation emerged against star Kevin Spacey.

Netflix also said in a statement that it was “deeply troubled” about an allegation made against Spacey by actor Anthony Rapp who said Spacey had made a sexual advance to him in 1986, when Rapp was 14 years old.

Spacey said in a Twitter post on Sunday that he was “beyond horrified” to hear Rapp’s story of the encounter, which he said he did not remember. He wrote that he owed Rapp a “sincere apology” for what he said would have been “deeply inappropriate drunken behaviour.”

A representative for Spacey did not immediately respond to Reuters for comment.

Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Sandra Maler

