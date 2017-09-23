FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Social media star Kylie Jenner reported pregnant
September 22, 2017 / 11:04 PM / a month ago

Social media star Kylie Jenner reported pregnant

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO - Television personality Kylie Jenner poses at the second annual Diamond Ball fundraising event in Santa Monica, California December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni - GF10000262086

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Kylie Jenner, the youngest member of the celebrity Kardashian family, was reported on Friday to be pregnant.

Celebrity news website TMZ, People magazine and Buzzfeed all quoted sources as saying that Jenner, 20, the half-sister of Kim Kardashian, is expecting a baby with her boyfriend, the rapper Travis Scott.

Jenner’s representatives could not be reached for comment.

Jenner, who has parlayed her family’s reality TV show and a 97 million Instagram following into a lucrative cosmetics line, later posted a Snapchat photo in which she appeared to have a baby bump under an oversized black T-shirt.

People magazine, quoting unidentified sources, said the baby was due in February.

“The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis!” the magazine quoted one source as saying.

Another source said to be close to the family told People: “It is an unexpected, but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about.”

Jenner and Scott, 25, have been dating since April.

Reporting by Jill Serjeant, editing by G Crosse

