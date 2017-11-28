AC/DC rock legend Malcolm Young remembered at private funeral

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian rock legend and AC/DC co-founder Malcolm Young was remembered at a private funeral in Sydney on Tuesday attended by family, friends and fellow musicians.

Former AC/DC drummer Phil Rudd, promoter Michael Chugg and Australian rocker Jimmy Barnes attended the service at St Mary’s Cathedal. Younger brother Angus placed a guitar on the casket, according to the Australian Associated Press (AAP).

Eulogies read by family member Bradley Horsburgh and David Albert, of the band’s recording label, generated laughter and tears, the AAP said.

Hundreds of fans lined the streets outside the cathedal as the funeral procession left the church to the strains of Waltzing Matilda played by a pipe band, the AAP said.

Young died on Nov 18 at age 64 after years of ill health. In a statement after his death, Angus described him as “the driving force behind the band...a perfectionist and a unique man.”

He last performed with the band in 2014, also the year in which his family confirmed he was suffering from dementia.

Best known for hits including “Highway to Hell” from 1979 and “Back in Black” from 1980, AC/DC was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.

The band has sold more than 200 million albums across the world and continues to find younger fans.