Peru's Prime Minister sees possible Cabinet reshuffle in coming days
December 27, 2017 / 8:35 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

Peru's Prime Minister sees possible Cabinet reshuffle in coming days

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru’s Prime Minister Mercedes Araoz said she and President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski may reshuffle the Cabinet in coming days, after Kuczynski’s pardon of former authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori sparked unrest.

Peru's Prime Minister Mercedes Araoz attends a news conference in Lima, Peru, November 23, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo/File Photo

Earlier on Wednesday, the culture minister announced his resignation, without specifying a reason. At least five other lower-ranking officials in Kuczynski’s government have stepped down amid the outcry over the pardon.

A government source who asked not to be named said there were no plans to change Finance Minister Claudia Cooper.

Reporting By Mitra Taj, Editing by Rosalba O'Brien

