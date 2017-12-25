FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's president pardons ex-leader Fujimori, citing his health
#World News
December 25, 2017 / 12:10 AM / 2 days ago

Peru's president pardons ex-leader Fujimori, citing his health

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski pardoned former authoritarian leader Alberto Fujimori late on Sunday, clearing him of convictions for human rights crimes and graft before completion of a 25-year prison sentence.

FILE PHOTO - Peru's former President Alberto Fujimori waves as he enters the courtroom before his trial at the Special Police Headquarters in Lima April 1, 2009. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares/File Photo

Kuczynski’s office said in a statement that a medical review showed that Fujimori, 79, who governed Peru from 1990 to 2000, suffered from “a progressive, degenerative and incurable disease.”

The pardon comes just days after a faction of Fujimori’s supporters in the opposition-controlled Congress saved Kuczynski from a motion that would have forced him from office in the wake of a graft scandal.

Reporting by Marco Aquino; Editing by Leslie Adler

