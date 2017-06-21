FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Peru's Congress votes to dismiss finance minister
June 21, 2017 / 9:33 PM / 2 months ago

Peru's Congress votes to dismiss finance minister

Peru's Finance Minister Alfredo Thorne attends a session at the Congress in Lima, Peru, June 16, 2017.Mariana Bazo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LIMA (Reuters) - Peru's opposition-controlled Congress dismissed the finance minister on Wednesday with a 88-11 no-confidence vote, a fresh blow to centrist President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and his efforts to jumpstart the faltering economy.

Kuczynski is widely expected to appoint another business-friendly minister to replace Alfredo Thorne, who was accused of interfering in an autonomous institution after a leaked audio recording surfaced in which he appeared to ask the comptroller to green-light a controversial contract in exchange for funding.

Reporting by Lima Newsroom; Editing by Sandra Maler

