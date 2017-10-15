Peru's Kuczynski approval bounces back on new cabinet, soccer - poll

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski’s approval rating rose eight points to 30 percent this month after tensions with the opposition-ruled Congress subsided and the national soccer team kept World Cup qualifying hopes alive, an Ipsos poll showed.

Peru's President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski attends the 131st IOC session in Lima, Peru, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Guadalupe Pardo

Kuczynski’s approval rating had dropped to a low of 22 percent in an Ipsos poll last month, when Congress ousted his cabinet in the worst political crisis of his 14-month-old centre-right government. It had been around 30 percent in the months before the crisis.

The formation of a new cabinet and high spirits in Peru thanks to the national soccer team’s performance likely helped Kuczynski’s approval rating recover this month, Ipsos Peru director Alfredo Torres wrote in a column in the El Comercio newspaper, which published the poll on Sunday.

The poll of 1,288 people was taken between October 11 and 13, after Peru tied Colombia and hung onto hopes of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time since 1982. The poll has a margin of error of 2.7 percentage points.

Kuczynski, a 79-year-old former Wall Street banker, took office in July of 2016 with promises to modernize Peru and strengthen its economy. But his first year in office has been marked by slowing growth and clashes with Congress, where the rightwing party of his defeated electoral rival Keiko Fujimori controls a majority of seats.