Exclusive - Peru prosecutor probing alleged abuse seeks to jail Catholic society founder: lawyer

LIMA (Reuters) - A public prosecutor in Peru is seeking the pre-trial detention of Luis Figari, founder of an elite Catholic society who is accused of sexually and physically abusing children and former members of the group, the attorney for the victims of the alleged abuse told Reuters on Wednesday.

The prosecutor will ask a judge to order Figari and three other former leaders of Sodalitium Christianae Vitae to spend up to nine months in jail ahead of trial, said Hector Gadea. Gadea said he received a copy of the prosecutor’s so-called preventive prison request on Wednesday.

A hearing on the request has yet to be scheduled, Gadea said.

The prosecutors’ office did not immediately respond to request for comment.