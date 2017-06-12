FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Petropavlovsk shareholders advised to vote against board overhaul
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 12, 2017 / 3:13 PM / 2 months ago

Petropavlovsk shareholders advised to vote against board overhaul

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Proxy voting advisor Glass Lewis said investors in London-listed gold miner Petropavlovsk (POG.L) should vote against proposals to overhaul the board at the company's annual general meeting on June 22.

Three top shareholders have put forward resolutions aimed at replacing Chairman Peter Hambro and three non-executive directors with their nominees, citing corporate governance failures.

Glass Lewis said in a report seen by Reuters, "the dissidents' arguments lack the substantive detail and refinement that we would expect from a campaign seeking to replace a majority of the board".

Reporting by Barbara Lewis; Editing by Greg Mahlich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.