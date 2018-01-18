Peugeot 'very open' to alliance in Latin America - CEO

(Reuters) - Peugeot SA (PEUP.PA) is “very open” to a potential alliance in Latin America, the chief executive of the French automaker, Carlos Tavares, said during a media briefing on Thursday.

Tavares declined to say whether Peugeot planned to discuss a partnership with Ford Motor Co (F.N).

His remarks come two days after Ford executives told analysts that the company was exploring options for restructuring its Latin American business.