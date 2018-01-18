Peugeot 'very open' to alliance in Latin America - CEO

(Reuters) - Peugeot SA (PEUP.PA) is “very open” to a potential alliance in Latin America, the chief executive of the French automaker, Carlos Tavares, said during a media briefing on Thursday.
Tavares declined to say whether Peugeot planned to discuss a partnership with Ford Motor Co (F.N).
His remarks come two days after Ford executives told analysts that the company was exploring options for restructuring its Latin American business.
Reporting by Joe White in Detroit and Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru