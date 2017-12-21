FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Carmaker PSA makes management changes as part of new strategy overhaul
#Autos
December 21, 2017 / 8:34 AM / 5 days ago

Carmaker PSA makes management changes as part of new strategy overhaul

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Peugeot carmaker PSA (PEUP.PA) on Thursday made several internal management changes, which it said formed part of its broader, strategic overhaul to improve the company’s performance.

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French car maker Peugeot is seen at a dealership in Nice, France, February 23, 2017. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/File Photo

As of Feb. 1, 2018, Brigitte Courtehoux will join the executive committee and become executive vice-president of PSA’s ‘mobility and connectivity services’ arm, replacing Grégoire Olivier.

Courtehoux will also develop PSA’s ‘core mobility strategy’ entailed in the company’s new strategic overhaul, called by PSA as its the “Push to Pass” plan.

    Grégoire Olivier is appointed general secretary and will succeed to Olivier Bourges, with Bourges becoming PSA’s executive vice president of the “Programs & Strategy” arm.

    Under the “Push to Pass” strategic plan, PSA is targeting a 10 percent increase in sales by 2018 and a further 15 percent by 2021 versus 2015.

    Last month, PSA also vowed to move Opel models onto its own technology faster than initially planned to improve their emissions performance and secure promised savings from its acquisition of the loss-making German carmaker.

    Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
