FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
PSA chief signals possible cost cuts at Opel unit - Die Welt
Sections
Featured
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
Special Report
Reuters investigates
U.S. businesses cash in by selling donated bodies
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
economy
How will higher Bank of England rates affect Britain's economy?
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
the wider image
Recovering from severe malnutrition in Yemen
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Autos
October 20, 2017 / 2:27 PM / 4 days ago

PSA chief signals possible cost cuts at Opel unit - Die Welt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - PSA Group (PEUP.PA) Chief Executive Carlos Tavares has signalled possible cost cuts at its Opel unit, noting in a newspaper interview that production costs were at least 50 percent higher than at the company’s French factories.

FILE PHOTO: Chairman of the Managing Board of French carmaker PSA Group Carlos Tavares smiles during the Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt, Germany September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

“My impression is that many problems are due to the fact that things are out of proportion at Opel, that they consume too much energy, that processes are not efficient enough,” Tavares said in an interview published on Friday in Die Welt.

“We have to become much more efficient, everywhere, and in all functions. The car industry is still a place where there is a lot of waste,” Tavares said.

PSA is in the process of integrating Opel after buying it from General Motors (GM.N), a task which analysts say will lead to sweeping job cuts.

PSA, which has already said it will use its own technology and vehicle platforms for future Opel models, will fund programmes planned for the unit’s headquarters in Ruesselsheim, Germany, only when convinced they will make money, Tavares added.

Existing development plans in place at Opel were simply not enough to make the company successful.

“A strategy has been pursued that simply did not work. And now we are facing the danger that Opel will not be able to meet the emissions ceilings that will come into force in 2020. This is extremely serious and extremely dangerous for the company,” Tavares was quoted saying.

PSA has already said it would cut about 400 jobs at the Ellesmere Port plant of Vauxhall, the British brand also acquired along with Opel from GM.

Reporting by Tom Sims in Frankfurt and Laurence Frost in Paris; Editing by David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.