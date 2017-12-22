Poland's PGE says conducting asset impairment tests

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA (PGE) PGE.WA has started impairment tests aimed at checking the value of its conventional and renewable assets, Poland’s biggest energy company said on Friday.

PGE reported a 3 billion zloty (£633.50 million) net loss in 2015 hurt by impairments related to its brown coal-fired power plants.

PGE said its impairment tests stem from law changes introduced by parliament regarding state support for renewables.