FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's PGE says conducting asset impairment tests
Sections
Featured
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 22, 2017 / 12:30 PM / 4 days ago

Poland's PGE says conducting asset impairment tests

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polska Grupa Energetyczna SA (PGE) PGE.WA has started impairment tests aimed at checking the value of its conventional and renewable assets, Poland’s biggest energy company said on Friday.

PGE reported a 3 billion zloty (£633.50 million) net loss in 2015 hurt by impairments related to its brown coal-fired power plants.

PGE said its impairment tests stem from law changes introduced by parliament regarding state support for renewables.

Reporting by Anna Koper; writing by Marcin Goclowski; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.