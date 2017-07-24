FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Duterte says drugs war will go on, despite criticism
#World News
July 24, 2017 / 8:49 AM / 14 days ago

Philippines' Duterte says drugs war will go on, despite criticism

FILE PHOTO - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte gestures as he delivers a speech during an awarding ceremony for outstanding Filipinos and organizations overseas, at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines December 19, 2016.Ezra Acayan/File Photo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday vowed to forge on with his controversial war on drugs and said no amount of criticism or international pressure would deter him.

Delivering his annual State of the Nation address, Duterte said his critics at home and abroad should focus on using their influence to educate Filipinos of the ills of illicit drugs.

"The fight will be unremitting as it will be unrelenting," he said. "There is a jungle out there, there are beasts out there preying on the innocent, the helpless."

Reporting by Martin Petty; Editing by Nick Macfie

