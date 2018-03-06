Philippines February inflation at 3.9 percent under rebased index

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’s February inflation stood at 3.9 percent year-on-year calculated on a rebased index, slower than what it would have been before the change, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: People shop at a street market in Divisoria, Manila, Philippines, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File Photo

The February inflation figure was 4.5 percent under the non-rebased index, faster than the median forecast of 4.2 percent in a Reuters poll, but within the central bank’s 4.0-4.8 percent projection for that month.

Core inflation under the non-rebased index was 4.4 percent, faster than the previous month’s 3.9 percent. On a month-on-month basis, inflation eased to 0.8 percent.

The central bank expects inflation to average 4.34 percent this year and 3.49 percent next year under the non-rebased index.