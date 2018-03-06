FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Russia
The Trump Effect
Sport
Environment
Science
Reuters Investigates
Commentary
Business News
March 6, 2018 / 1:34 AM / 2 days ago

Philippines February inflation at 3.9 percent under rebased index

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’s February inflation stood at 3.9 percent year-on-year calculated on a rebased index, slower than what it would have been before the change, the statistics agency said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: People shop at a street market in Divisoria, Manila, Philippines, December 29, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro/File Photo

The February inflation figure was 4.5 percent under the non-rebased index, faster than the median forecast of 4.2 percent in a Reuters poll, but within the central bank’s 4.0-4.8 percent projection for that month.

Core inflation under the non-rebased index was 4.4 percent, faster than the previous month’s 3.9 percent. On a month-on-month basis, inflation eased to 0.8 percent.

The central bank expects inflation to average 4.34 percent this year and 3.49 percent next year under the non-rebased index.

Reporting by Karen Lema and Enrico dela Cruz; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.