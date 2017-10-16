FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine military chief says 'matter of days' before Marawi liberated
#World News
October 16, 2017 / 7:54 AM / in 6 days

Philippine military chief says 'matter of days' before Marawi liberated

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippine military will liberate southern Marawi City in a matter of days, the country’s armed forces chief said on Monday, after the deaths of two key militant leaders he said would lead to the crumbling of a pro-Islamic state alliance.

The bodies of Omarkhayam Maute and Isnilon Hapilon had been retrieved and identified by authorities, but there were still about 30 fighters in the combat zone who were in disarray, General Eduardo Ano told a televised news conference.

Top Malaysian operative Mahmud Ahmad and foreign fighters were still believed to be in the battle zone, he said, adding that there would be “no letup” in the fight to wipe out groups loyal to Islamic State after Marawi was retaken.

Reporting by Martin Petty and Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

