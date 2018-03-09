U.N.'s Zeid says Philippines' Duterte needs psychiatric evaluation

GENEVA (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte’s slurs against U.N. human rights activists suggest he needs to see a psychiatrist, U.N. High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein told a news conference on Friday.

“These attacks cannot go unanswered, the U.N. Human Rights Council must take a position,” Zeid said, after Duterte’s government sought to get a U.N. investigator, a former Philippine lawmaker and four former Catholic priests declared as “terrorists”.

“He needs to submit himself to some sort of psychiatric examination. This kind of comment is unacceptable, unacceptable,” Zeid said.