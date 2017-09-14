FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tyremaker Pirelli says to raise up to 3.3 billion euros in IPO
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 14, 2017 / 3:04 PM / a month ago

Tyremaker Pirelli says to raise up to 3.3 billion euros in IPO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Formula One - F1 - Russian Grand Prix - Sochi, Russia - 29/04/17 - Pirelli tyres on display in paddock area. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian tyremaker Pirelli unveiled plans on Thursday to raise as much as 3.3 billion euros (£2.97 billion) on its return to Milan’s stock market next month, in a public offer that values the company at less than it had originally hoped for.

Pirelli said in a statement it would issue up to 350 million shares within an indicative price range of 6.30-8.30 euros each, giving it a valuation between 6.3 billion and 8.3 billion euros.

Pirelli’s existing owners, including its controlling shareholder China National Chemical Corporation (ChemChina), had been seeking a valuation of up to 9 billion euros before, sources familiar with the matter said.

Pirelli may also issue another 50 million shares to its bankers under an over-allotment option. If that happens, the total stake sold into the offer would amount to 40 percent.

(This version of the story corrects to make clear Pirelli issued price range in a statement, not prospectus)

Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Mark Bendeich

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.