Poles dressed in black march in defence of women's rights
#World News
October 3, 2017 / 6:51 PM / 16 days ago

Poles dressed in black march in defence of women's rights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman shouts slogans during a rally marking the first anniversary of the “Black Protest” against plans of changing the abortion law in Warsaw, Poland October 3, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Several thousand Poles dressed in black marched through city streets in Poland on Tuesday in defence of women’s rights, on the first anniversary of mass protests against a planned near-total ban on abortion.

“We go out because the fight continues,” organisers of the Black Tuesday protest said on social media. “Let them see us, let them hear us, let them know that we are not afraid.”

The Warsaw city council said about four thousand people marched in the Polish capital.

The protests took place as proponents of a ban on abortions are pushing a draft bill to exclude terminating a pregnancy if the baby is likely to be permanently handicapped.

Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Additional reporting by Anna Koper, editing by Larry King

