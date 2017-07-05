FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's central bank keeps rates flat, as expected
July 5, 2017 / 11:54 AM / a month ago

Poland's central bank keeps rates flat, as expected

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks in front of the National Bank of Poland headquarters in Warsaw March 4, 2015.Kacper Pempel

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's central bank on Wednesday kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent, in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.

The central bank, which ended an easing cycle in March 2015, also kept its lombard rate flat at 2.50 percent, the deposit rate at 0.50 percent and the rediscount rate at 1.75 percent.

The bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council will hold a news conference at 1400 GMT.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig

