Private miner warns of coal shortages in Poland

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland faces coal shortages as the biggest miner may miss its 2017 output targets, said the head of private coal miner PG Silesia.

The chief executive at state owned coal miner PGG said last month the company was struggling to meet demand for coal from its major clients after cost-cutting led to lower investment.

He refused to provide details on this year’s production figures. Its most recent plan was to produce around 32 million tonnes.

“The situation can be dramatic and everything depends on how much coal is produced at PGG. There is a difference if they produce 26, 30 or 32 million tonnes,” PG Silesia’s Michal Herman told reporters.

“The market lacks everything,” he said.

He said PG Silesia’s output would amount to 2 million tonnes this year, but that the company sees demand at a few times the size of production.

Poland’s energy minister said on Wednesday that Polish electricity demand growth would likely exceed 2 percent this year.