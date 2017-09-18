FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish corporate wages up 6.6 percent year-on-year in August, above forecast
September 18, 2017

Polish corporate wages up 6.6 percent year-on-year in August, above forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish corporate sector wages PLWAGE=ECI rose by an annual 6.6 percent in August to an average of 4,493 zlotys (925.11 pounds) per month, coming above analysts’ expectations of 5.7 percent, statistics office data showed on Monday.

In monthly terms, the wages fell by 0.2 percent.

Corporate employment PLEMPY=ECI rose by 4.6 percent year-on-year to 6.03 million people in August, in line with forecast. Compared to the previous month, corporate employment rose by 0.1 percent.

Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko

