11 days ago
No need for early election in Poland - deputy speaker
#World News
July 25, 2017 / 9:52 AM / 11 days ago

No need for early election in Poland - deputy speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland's ruling coalition, dominated by the Law and Justice (PiS) party, will not break up, and there is no reason to hold an early election, parliament's deputy speaker said on Tuesday.

"I don't see a risk of that, at least for now," PiS lawmaker Ryszard Terlecki told reporters when asked about signals from PiS's junior coalition partner, Polska Razem, that it may support President Andrzej Duda's vetoes to two flagship PiS judicial reform bills.

"There are no reasons to hold an early parliamentary election. The majority is stable enough, so it will be maintained for these two years (to the end of its term)," Terlecki said.

Reporting by Marcin Goclowski and Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Kevin Liffey

