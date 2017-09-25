FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish president wants to change constitution to get more power over courts
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
china's party congress
Xi's political ideology to be elevated in party constitution
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Wall Street
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
economy
Millions of Britons in financial difficulty
September 25, 2017 / 10:46 AM / in 24 days

Polish president wants to change constitution to get more power over courts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement regarding judiciary reform at Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland September 25, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/ Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

WARSAW (Reuters) - Polish President Andrzej Duda proposed amendments to the constitution on Monday that would give him more say over the nomination of top judges.

Presenting his proposals, Duda said he wanted to set the retirement age for Supreme Court judges at 65 and give himself the power to decide whether they can work longer.

The proposals come two months after Duda upset the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party by vetoing two out of three bills on reforming the courts, following mass protests and criticism from Washington and Brussels.

Reporting by Pawel Sobczak, Marcin Goettig and Justyna Pawlak; Writing by Lidia Kelly

