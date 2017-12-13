FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's new government wins vote of confidence in parliament
December 13, 2017 / 6:32 AM / a day ago

Poland's new government wins vote of confidence in parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s new government led by Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki won a vote of confidence in parliament just before midnight on Tuesday, voting records showed, opening the way for the Cabinet to start functioning.

File Photo - Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki reacts after receiving his nomination from President Andrzej Duda (not pictured) during a government swearing-in ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, December 11, 2017. Agencja Gazeta/Slawomir Kaminski via REUTERS

Morawiecki, 49, was named prime minister last week in a government reshuffle, replacing Beata Szydlo as the ruling Law and Justice party gears up for elections over the next three years.

He said Warsaw’s economic policy - based on generous public spending and a growing focus on building domestic capital - should not change, but his government would aim to improve Poland’s external relations.

Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
