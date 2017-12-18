Poland promises dialogue on courts, but sticks to its guns

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pledged on Monday dialogue with the European Commission over the judiciary reform in Poland, but stressed that both sides may stick to their guns.
“I hope that despite discrepancies between us and the EC within the nearest 12-18 months it will be possible to work out a common platform for further cooperation, maybe even despite the fact that both sides remain with their opinion,” Morawiecki told a news conference.
