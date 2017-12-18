FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland promises dialogue on courts, but sticks to its guns
December 18, 2017 / 4:16 PM / a day ago

Poland promises dialogue on courts, but sticks to its guns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s newly-appointed Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki pledged on Monday dialogue with the European Commission over the judiciary reform in Poland, but stressed that both sides may stick to their guns.

Mateusz Morawiecki at his office in Warsaw, May 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

“I hope that despite discrepancies between us and the EC within the nearest 12-18 months it will be possible to work out a common platform for further cooperation, maybe even despite the fact that both sides remain with their opinion,” Morawiecki told a news conference.

Reporting by Bartosz Chmielewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski

