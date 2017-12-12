FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's new prime minister says opposes multi-speed Europe
December 12, 2017 / 5:11 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Poland's new prime minister says opposes multi-speed Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s new prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said on Tuesday in his first policy speech that he was opposed to a multi-speed Europe and that Warsaw wants to have a say in forming the future of the bloc.

Deeper euro zone integration is sometimes called a “multi-speed” Europe because it would lead to different rates of convergence within the 28-member bloc.

Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko, Justyna Pawlak and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson

