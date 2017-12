WARSAW (Reuters) - Poland’s President Andrzej Duda designated Finance Minister Mateusz Morawiecki as the country’s new prime minister after Beata Szydlo tendered her resignation.

FILE PHOTO: Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki speaks at the Reuters Central & Eastern Europe Investment Summit at his office in Warsaw, Poland May 25, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

The ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party decided on Thursday to swap Szydlo for Morawiecki as they gear up for a series of elections due in the next three years.